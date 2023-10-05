Andhra Pradesh: Anitha invites Roja for debate on liquor and ganja menace

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha condemned the arrest of former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy like a terrorist for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tourism Minister RK Roja.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, she said over 200 policemen were deployed to arrest Bandaru. Ridiculing Roja for her remarks against the TDP, she described her as a great actress. She questioned Roja for not reacting to ‘rise in atrocities against women’ and the complaints about the free flow of liquor and increasing ganja menace in the State.

“There is no people’s sympathy for Roja as she never stood by women during tough times,” Anitha observed. She challenged Roja to come to KGH for a debate on the poor quality of liquor sold in AP. She asked Roja to question Jagan why did he secure loan on liquor revenue.

Anitha showed video clips of Roja’s adverse remarks against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the State Assembly. Anitha said Roja even insulted her by making derogatory remarks against her in the Assembly.

“It was Roja, who opened the pandora’s box by making derogatory remarks against TDP leaders,” she asserted.

