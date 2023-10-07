Guntur district to get 17 new YSR urban health centres

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 17 new YSR urban health centres are being set up with all facilities to make medical services more accessible to the residents, said district collector Venu Gopal Reddy. He along with GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu inaugurated the newly constructed urban primary health centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in the past, only one health clinic was available for every 60,000 people in the city. For the entire population of 9 lakh, there were only 13 health clinics. The construction of new health centres will put an end to the woes of people in merged villages and faraway places in the city.

With the construction of 16 new health centres, one health clinic would be available for every 25,000 people. Out of 32 urban health centres allotted to Guntur district, as many as 29 are functional, and necessary action would be taken to complete the construction works of another three health centres.

The urban health centre set up in Swarnabharathi Nagar with Rs 80 lakh would end the woes of people, who had to rush to GGH even for minor checkups, the Collector said. Guntur East division MLA Mustafa opined that the State government has brought revolutionary changes in medical, education and agriculture sectors.

“Through Jagananna Arogys Suraksha medical camps, all speciality medical services are being provided to the people at their houses. People who had to rush to GGH from far away places in the city for even minor treatment or diagnosis are now content as free medical care is being provided at the newly constructed YSR urban health centres,” he added.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, DMHO Dr Sravan Kumar, GMC deputy mayor Shaik Sajeela, deputy commissioner CH Srinivas, MHO Dr Bhanu Prakash, local corporators and other officials were also present.

