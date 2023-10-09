Durga temple to modify queues to tackle landslides

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) have decided to make modifications to the queues downhill of Indrakeeladri in the wake of the recent landslide near the tonsuring hall to avoid any untoward incidents during the upcoming Dasara festivities.

The nine-day Dasara festival in Durga temple will begin on October 15 and conclude on October 23. The temple authorities are expecting more than 10 lakh pilgrims to offer prayers at the temple during the festivities.

According to the officials, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to the presiding deity on October 20 on the occasion of Moolanakshatram, where the presiding deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi.

It may be recalled that on September 11, a huge boulder weighing around 50 tonnes rolled down on the highway due to heavy rainfall near tonsuring hall and crushed four vehicles and barricades. Also, there were incidents of landslides on the Ghat road in the past.

In October 2021, boulders rolled down and fell on a shed near Mouna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri minutes before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the temple to offer silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga as part of Dasara festivities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

In order to prevent such accidents, temple officials erected a metal fence around the hill to prevent landslides during the rainy season and took up hill strengthening works in the past spending around `4 crore. After the incident the recent incident, temple officials carried out cleaning and repair works where the landslide occurred but could not complete the hill strengthening works as the festival drew closer.

Taking all the incidents into consideration, temple engineering officials made modifications to the queue in front of Durga ghat by shifting the queues to the left side of the road, fearing that boulders may fall on devotees who are expected to come in huge numbers from various parts. “We have made minor modifications to the devotees queue lines by shifting them to the other side of the road as there are possibilities of landslides. Though we have cleared the loose gravel on the hill, we are taking no chances,” said an official.

On the other hand, arrangements for Dasara festivities are going on at a brisk pace as the date of Dasara festival is inching closer. Officials are monitoring the works of queue lines, sheds, electrical works and other festival arrangements.

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) have decided to make modifications to the queues downhill of Indrakeeladri in the wake of the recent landslide near the tonsuring hall to avoid any untoward incidents during the upcoming Dasara festivities. The nine-day Dasara festival in Durga temple will begin on October 15 and conclude on October 23. The temple authorities are expecting more than 10 lakh pilgrims to offer prayers at the temple during the festivities. According to the officials, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to the presiding deity on October 20 on the occasion of Moolanakshatram, where the presiding deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It may be recalled that on September 11, a huge boulder weighing around 50 tonnes rolled down on the highway due to heavy rainfall near tonsuring hall and crushed four vehicles and barricades. Also, there were incidents of landslides on the Ghat road in the past. In October 2021, boulders rolled down and fell on a shed near Mouna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri minutes before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the temple to offer silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga as part of Dasara festivities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. In order to prevent such accidents, temple officials erected a metal fence around the hill to prevent landslides during the rainy season and took up hill strengthening works in the past spending around `4 crore. After the incident the recent incident, temple officials carried out cleaning and repair works where the landslide occurred but could not complete the hill strengthening works as the festival drew closer. Taking all the incidents into consideration, temple engineering officials made modifications to the queue in front of Durga ghat by shifting the queues to the left side of the road, fearing that boulders may fall on devotees who are expected to come in huge numbers from various parts. “We have made minor modifications to the devotees queue lines by shifting them to the other side of the road as there are possibilities of landslides. Though we have cleared the loose gravel on the hill, we are taking no chances,” said an official. On the other hand, arrangements for Dasara festivities are going on at a brisk pace as the date of Dasara festival is inching closer. Officials are monitoring the works of queue lines, sheds, electrical works and other festival arrangements.