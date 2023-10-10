Home States Andhra Pradesh

Review meet on bio-medical waste held in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla

 Bapatla district collector also enquired about the 40 hospitals that are running without proper permissions and instructed the officials to serve notices to them immediately.

Published: 10th October 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

bio-medical waste disposal

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector Ranjith Bhasha instructed the officials to implement bio-medical waste management regulations sternly without any negligence. He chaired a district-level review meeting on bio-medical waste management regulations at the collectorate on Monday. 

He said the officials should take responsibility for the conservation of the environment and encourage the public to do the same. Around 264 hospitals are there in the district, and the bio-medical waste collection and disposal should be done in a prescribed manner.

He also enquired about the 40 hospitals that are running without proper permissions and instructed the officials to serve notices to them immediately. He also directed officials to form sub-committees to inspect the hospital and pollution management. Modern technology should be utilised for better management of biowastes and for the safety of public health, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla bio-medical waste management conservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp