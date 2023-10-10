Review meet on bio-medical waste held in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district collector Ranjith Bhasha instructed the officials to implement bio-medical waste management regulations sternly without any negligence. He chaired a district-level review meeting on bio-medical waste management regulations at the collectorate on Monday.

He said the officials should take responsibility for the conservation of the environment and encourage the public to do the same. Around 264 hospitals are there in the district, and the bio-medical waste collection and disposal should be done in a prescribed manner.

He also enquired about the 40 hospitals that are running without proper permissions and instructed the officials to serve notices to them immediately. He also directed officials to form sub-committees to inspect the hospital and pollution management. Modern technology should be utilised for better management of biowastes and for the safety of public health, he added.

