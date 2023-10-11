Fishermen rescue abandoned teen trapped between rocks

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After 12 hours of agony and pain, a girl trapped between rocks at Appikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam was rescued by fishermen on Monday. Kavya sustained injuries to her leg.

According to police, the 18-year-old had reportedly fled her home in Machilipatnam and arrived in the city with her boyfriend, Phanindra, on September 29. They stayed at a lodge in Gopalapatnam and got married at the Siva temple in Appikonda on October 2. Later, they went to Araku and returned to the Siva temple to offer prayers on October 8.

Speaking to reporters, ACP (south) Trinadha said after the teen slipped and fell between the rocks, Phanindra fled the spot. The girl confirmed that she had indeed slipped while watching the sea and that Phanindra had nothing to do with the incident. She informed the police that Phanindra left her saying he would get a car, but did not return. She cried for help, but in vain as there was nobody in the vicinity at night. Local fishermen spotted her in the morning and rescued her.

They contacted the police and shifted her to the King George Hospital (KGH). Police alerted her parents who rushed to Vizag. They had reportedly lodged a missing complaint with the Machilipatnam police earlier. She was moved to Machilipatnam after consulting doctors. The ACP said Phanindra was not answering his phone.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: After 12 hours of agony and pain, a girl trapped between rocks at Appikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam was rescued by fishermen on Monday. Kavya sustained injuries to her leg. According to police, the 18-year-old had reportedly fled her home in Machilipatnam and arrived in the city with her boyfriend, Phanindra, on September 29. They stayed at a lodge in Gopalapatnam and got married at the Siva temple in Appikonda on October 2. Later, they went to Araku and returned to the Siva temple to offer prayers on October 8. Speaking to reporters, ACP (south) Trinadha said after the teen slipped and fell between the rocks, Phanindra fled the spot. The girl confirmed that she had indeed slipped while watching the sea and that Phanindra had nothing to do with the incident. She informed the police that Phanindra left her saying he would get a car, but did not return. She cried for help, but in vain as there was nobody in the vicinity at night. Local fishermen spotted her in the morning and rescued her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They contacted the police and shifted her to the King George Hospital (KGH). Police alerted her parents who rushed to Vizag. They had reportedly lodged a missing complaint with the Machilipatnam police earlier. She was moved to Machilipatnam after consulting doctors. The ACP said Phanindra was not answering his phone. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp