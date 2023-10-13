18.59L receive healthcare through Arogya Suraksha, says Minister Vidadala Rajani

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme in the State has extended its services to over 18.59 lakh individuals through a network of 5,197 medical camps, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajani.

The programme’s success was evident during the Minister’s visit to a medical camp established in Anandpet within GMC limits.

Addressing the gathering, Rajani emphasised the critical role played by over 5,000 specialist doctors who have been diligently providing their expertise in these medical camps, ensuring that the beneficiaries receive top-notch healthcare. She also highlighted that 43,478 patients have been referred to specialised hospitals for advanced treatment, reflecting the programme’s commitment to comprehensive care.

She said with various groundbreaking schemes in place, including the Family Doctor programme, the establishment of new medical colleges, increased recruitment, and an expansion in the number of diseases covered under Arogya Sri, now spanning 3257 ailments. Rajani lauded the district administration for organising 536 medical camps. Joint Collector G Raja Kumari and others were present.

Distribution of meds

Minister Vidadala Rajani noted that nearly 127 types of medicines were distributed to patients free of charge, further alleviating the healthcare burden on the community

