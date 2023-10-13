I-T raids on premises of Lokesh’s aide Chandra Mouli 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Income Tax Department officials reportedly conducted raids on the residence and other premises of Kakinada district TDP leader Gunnam Chandra Mouli on Thursday.

According to sources, Chandra Mouli is a close associate of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He is a civil contractor and is also into aqua and mining businesses.

The I-T officials conducted simultaneous raids on his residence and other premises at Siddharth Nagar, Rayudupalem and Hyderabad. Chandra Mouli reportedly secured many contracts during the previous TDP regime. The IT officials are said to be probing the alleged tax evasion of Chandra Mouli.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KAKINADA: The Income Tax Department officials reportedly conducted raids on the residence and other premises of Kakinada district TDP leader Gunnam Chandra Mouli on Thursday. According to sources, Chandra Mouli is a close associate of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He is a civil contractor and is also into aqua and mining businesses. The I-T officials conducted simultaneous raids on his residence and other premises at Siddharth Nagar, Rayudupalem and Hyderabad. Chandra Mouli reportedly secured many contracts during the previous TDP regime. The IT officials are said to be probing the alleged tax evasion of Chandra Mouli.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp