I-T raids on premises of Lokesh’s aide Chandra Mouli
According to sources, Chandra Mouli is a close associate of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He is a civil contractor and is also into aqua and mining businesses.
KAKINADA: The Income Tax Department officials reportedly conducted raids on the residence and other premises of Kakinada district TDP leader Gunnam Chandra Mouli on Thursday.
The I-T officials conducted simultaneous raids on his residence and other premises at Siddharth Nagar, Rayudupalem and Hyderabad. Chandra Mouli reportedly secured many contracts during the previous TDP regime. The IT officials are said to be probing the alleged tax evasion of Chandra Mouli.