Five-layer agroforestry model of cultivation ideal for Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A five-layer agroforestry model of cultivation is the answer for drought mitigation in the undivided arid Anantapur district and a perennial source of livelihood for the farming community.

At a workshop on agroforestry for 120 farmers of Kundurpi, Settur, Kalyandurg and Beluguppa mandals on Saturday, resource person Mughal Humayun said the five-layer farming model is good for soil health and the use of natural farming practices is essential for sustainable growth.

The AF Ecology Centre and the SayTrees Environmental Trust helped the farmers adopt natural farming methods, supplied plants and ensured that each farmer religiously sowed crops of five different heights.

Humayun said in the first five years, the first three layers of trees and crops give yield, from the fifth year the taller one too starts generating income for farmers.

SayTrees representative K Venkata Homendra and AF Ecology Centre Agriculture Specialist N Veerabhadra Reddy described the ways to prune mango, jamun and amla trees.They also explained that mulching happens automatically when the farmers grow millets, leafy vegetables, tubers and other small crops are grown.

Farmers got their doubts clarified and told the resource persons that they are also planting border crops so that they have protection to their plants.Mandal team leaders of AF Ecology Centre Arun Kumar, Bhavani, S Ramesh and Obulpathi gave details about the work their organisation is doing in association with the farmers of the four mandals.

