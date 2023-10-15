Math genius dodges disability with number games

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Physical disability has never stopped this 41-year-old from achieving his dream of becoming a math genius and bagging a spot on Stanford University’s list of the World’s Top 2% Scientists for the year 2023.

An associate professor of mathematics at the Acharya Nagarjuna University, K Gangadhar has always been fascinated with algorithms and numbers since his childhood. A native of Srikalahasthi near Tirupati, Gangadhar was born with a congenital limb defect and can’t walk properly. He completed his PhD in 2009 and secured a job as an assistant professor in the same year.

Speaking of his interests, he said, “I like teaching very much and feel it is my responsibility to impart knowledge to young minds. However, I love to research on various topics in maths, especially the connection between maths and physics. The wonders we can do with mix of both is staggering. We can find solutions to several social issues through this.”

With the aspiration of giving something back to society as a token of gratitude, the math genius has now begun work on inculcating nanofluids in cancer treatment and making it more affordable to patients. As part of his latest venture, Gangadhar is planning to meet cancer specialists in New Delhi to understand the medical aspect of the research to make it more accurate and useful to the people.

So far, he has published more than 100 papers in various reputed international and national journals and written nine books on Heat and Mass Transfer Flows which have become a guide to several students and young researchers in the field. Under his guidance, 29 research scholars have received their Ph.D. degrees.

Moreover, he also has a patent entitled “Non-Linear Optimization Algorithm for Solving Fractional Differential Equations with Boundary Value Issues.” It received accolades from experts and was selected for the World’s Top 2% Scientists.

Stating that physical disability was never a hurdle on his way to success, Gangadhar said, “People around me have always encouraged me throughout my journey. I feel insecure sometimes, but their support always gives me strength.”

