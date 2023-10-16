SRM University-AP organises a two-day Freshers’ Party

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP held its freshers’ party of the year, ALOHA 2023, with extravagance.

The two-day freshers’ event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manoj K Arora in the presence of Director of Student Affairs, Anil Kumar Nigam, asst Director of Student Affairs, Revathi Balakrishnan, visiting professor-Paari School of Business, Prof Prabal K Sen, and the president and vice president of the Student Council, on Friday.

“The word ‘ALOHA’ embodies compassion and kindness. We welcome you to your second home, SRM University-AP where we will nurture youth to be holistic individuals throughout their journey,” stated Prof Arora in his inaugural address. Dhruv Narayan Bajaj and Vaishnavi Kasturi were crowned as the Mr and Ms Fresher of 2023, respectively.

