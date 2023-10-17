Agroecology can fix food crisis in Andhra Pradesh, says study

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Embracing natural farming and agroecology is the dominant way forward to build a sustainable and resilient agricultural system in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the global commitment to a healthier planet and a better future, stated AgroEco2050, an international study conducted in Andhra Pradesh by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD), and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The study stated the significant differences between natural farming (NF), agroecology (AE) and industrial agriculture (IA), and presented a comprehensive analysis of two contrasting visions of agriculture in the year 2050.

The foresight study, AgroEco2050 has showcased a path to a sustainable future for the State through agriculture. Andhra Pradesh, a state with a population of 53 million as of 2020, envisions a population of 60 million in 2050. This calls for a reevaluation of the current agricultural systems to meet the growing demands for food, employment and economic growth.

In the case of industrial agriculture, the conventional approach based on synthetic chemicals, the agricultural workforce is halved from 2019 levels, with a 30 per cent unemployment rate. On the other hand, agroecology embraces natural farming, fostering 10 million farmers and reducing unemployment to 7 per cent.

The study stated that the economic aspect of agroecology is promising, as it is projected to achieve a 6 per cent annual growth in the Gross Value Added (GVA) of agriculture and allied activities from 2019 to 2050. Additionally, income for farmers would be significantly higher, leading to less inequality and a farmer-developing path where farmers’ income gap with nonfarmers narrows.

Regenerates fallow and barren lands

The researchers noticed that one of the major challenges is sustainable land use, which is efficiently addressed by agroecology. It envisions a regeneration of fallow and barren lands through natural farming, effectively increasing the cultivated area to over 8 million hectares by 2050. Moreover, it promotes soil health and agro-biodiversity while sequestering soil organic carbon (SOC) to mitigate climate change.

Speaking to TNIE, CP Nagi Reddy, senior consultant, monitoring, evaluation and learning, RySS), said that in a series of nine meetings with experts and presentations, the AgroEco2050 study findings were shared with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Agriculture at New Delhi on October 11.

HIGH FOOD PRODUCTION

According to AgroEco2050, an international study conducted by RySS, with a larger area under cultivation, the total food production per inhabitant in 2050, would be higher in the agroecological scenario than in the industrial scenario. The total yield in plant food calories per hectare would increase from 31,000 kcal in 2019 to 36,000 kcal in 2050 in an agroecological scenario

