Tamil Nadu girls win 18th Soft Tennis junior nationals

Published: 17th October 2023 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tamil Nadu emerged as the champions, defeating the Chhattisgarh team (2-0 sets) in the girls’ category in the 18th Soft Tennis Junior Nationals, which is being held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. 

In the semi-finals, the Tamil Nadu team defeated the Karnataka team (2-0 sets) and the Chhattisgarh team defeated Uttar Pradesh (2-1 sets). 

In the quarter-finals, the Andhra Pradesh girls’ team lost to the Karnataka team. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu team defeated Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh beat Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have entered the finals in the boys’ category. The final match will be held on Tuesday.

In the semi-final matches, Madhya Pradesh beat Gujarat (2-0 sets) and Haryana beat Tamil Nadu (2-1 sets) to enter the finals. Unfortunately, the AP boys’ team missed their chance in the quarter-finals as they lost to Tamil Nadu.

