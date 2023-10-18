Road mishaps in AP's Bapatla drop by 40% in 10 months

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Various initiatives taken by the Bapatla police department to reduce the number of road accidents in the district proved to be fruitful as the cases of road mishaps have reduced significantly by nearly 40 per cent in the past 10 months. As per official reports, as many as 287 road mishaps have been reported to date, of which 114 were fatal and 173 non-fatal. Over 127 people died and 352 people suffered injuries.

However, the police also identified that drunk and drive is also another major reason behind road accidents. To prevent this, the police conducted a special drive and filed over 6,630 open drinking cases in the past five months. After the formation of the new Bapatla district, SP Vakul Jindal paid special attention to reducing the number of road accidents and introduced No Accident Day on every Saturday in the district.

As part of it, over 79 black spots and accident-prone areas have been identified on roads and special cautionary boards, and speed breakers, have been set up in those areas. Further, the police, with the coordination of the district administration took special action for the renovation of damaged roads. The police also increased patrolling and awareness camps were set up in offices and educational institutions on road safety rules.

Along with this, the police have also intensified night patrolling, footpath patrolling, and temple checking to prevent any illegal activities. ‘’Alcohol addiction has been proven to be a major reason behind several crimes. Driving in inebriated state not only risks the life of the driver, but also other commuters. So the police have been conducting special drives to identify those who are consuming alcohol in public places and cases are being filed under Town Nuisance Act and IPC sections. We are also planning to intensify drunk and drive special drives and slap hefty fines to curb such cases,” said SP Vakul Jindal.

