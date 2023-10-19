Naidu’s plea for call data records posted to Oct 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the call data records of the APCID to October 20. The counsel of Naidu filed the petition in the ACB court on September 11 seeking the call data records of the APCID and Nandyal police, alleging that the former Chief Minister was taken into custody unofficially on September 8 night and wrong information was furnished to the court that he was served notices and arrested on September 9 morning.

Raising serious objections to the petition filed by Naidu’s counsel, ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu directed them to modify the petition as per the applicable legal provisions. The judge adjourned the hearing to October 20 after a modified petition was submitted to the court.

The ACB Court Judge said the order on the Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant petition filed by the APCID pertaining to the AP FiberNet case will be pronounced on October 20 as the anticipatory bail petition of Naidu is pending in the Supreme Court. In yet another development in the APSSDC case, the CID submitted another petition seeking the extension of the judicial remand of Naidu. The petition will be heard on October 19.

