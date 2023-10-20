Andhra Pradesh: Over 70k offer prayers to Maha Chandi Devi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 70,000 devotees thronged to Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on the fifth day of annual nine-days Dasara festivities on Thursday. The presiding deity Kanaka Durga was adorned in the avatar of Sri Maha Chandi Devi for the first time in the temple history.

According to temple officials, unprecedented rush of devotees visited the temple from early morning hours to 8 pm in the evening. The officials added that temple clocked a revenue of `35 lakh through the sale of laddu prasadams, darshan tickets and other special prayers to the Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi.

Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was adorned in the avatar of Sri Maha Chandi Devi for the first time, was depicted as riding a lion and holding various weapons, symbolising her fierce and protective nature. Legends cite that Maha Chandi represents the all-powerful aspect of the Goddess Chandi, who is invoked for protection, strength, and removal of obstacles. Maha Chandi is revered for her ability to vanquish evil and restore balance and harmony in the world.

Addressing the media, temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao said that the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements anticipating the devotees’ rush, in order to ensure that no untoward incidents are reported. On the other hand, health department and NSS volunteers were placed at various places in the temple in order to attend any kind of emergency situation and help the elderly people and differently abled to have hassle free darshan of the deity.

(Left) Priests performing chandi yagam of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in Maha Chandi Devi avatar on the fifth day of the annual Dasara festivities atop Indrakeladri Hill; devotee tonsures her head at the Kesa Khandana Shala arranged by Kanaka Durga temple authorities in Vijayawada on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata took stocks of the arrangements and inspected the traffic diversions to be imposed on Friday in the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the temple on the occasion of Moolanakshatram.

Also, the chief minister’s security wing along with NTR district police conducted a trial run at the temple and instructed minor changes in view of CM’s security. DCP Vishal Gunni, west zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao and other officials accompanied the CM security team. According to police, the CM will visit Durga temple at around 3 pm to present traditional clothes on behalf of State government on Friday.

Sixth day alankaram as Sri Saraswati Devi

In this attire, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi avatar decorated in white silk saree called Swetha Vastra Dharini and white swan as her vehicle. She brings in her hands a veena symbolising art, a lotus symbolising learning, and a rosary. She is said to be the Goddess of education, literature, music and other arts. On this day, people, especially students, pray for her blessings seeking success in education and career. Legend says Saraswathi Devi designed and planned ‘yuddha tantra’ (war plan) for Goddess Durga Devi to fight Mahishasura and also defeated demons Sumbha and Nisumbha. With her blessings, even an illiterate can become a scholar. Vyasa, Valmiki, and Kalidas, were gifted ‘vakvaibhavam’ by her

