CM Jagan felicitates Asian Games medallists

Sports persons who won medals in Asian games, Koneru Hampi, B Anusha and Y Jyothi, met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asian Games medallists from Andhra Pradesh, Koneru Hampy, B Anusha and Yerraji Jyothi, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office in Tadepalli on Friday. The Chief Minister lauded the players who brought laurels to the State and the country by winning medals in the 19th Asian Games that was held in China recently.

The silver and gold medallists showed the medals to the Chief Minister who told them that the State government has been giving priority to sports and encouraging the players who have won medals in national and international events.

The government has felicitated 11 medallists from the State by releasing an amount of Rs 4.29 crore as cash incentives. It has released Rs  20 lakh for silver medallist Tennis player M. Saket Sai, Rs 90 lakh for triple gold medallist archer V. Jyothy Surekha, Rs 20 lakh for silver medallist badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, Rs 50 lakh for silver and gold medallist and badminton player R Satwik Sairaj, Rs 20 lakh for silver medallist athlete Yerraji Jyothy, Rs 20 lakh for silver medallist archer B Dheeraj, Rs 20 lakh for silver medallist chess player Koneru Hampi  and Rs 30 lakh for gold medallist cricketer B Anusha. Sports and Tourism Minister RK Roja, SAAP MD H.M.Dhyana Chandra were present.

