TDP-JSP Joint Action Committee meeting in Rajahmundry on Oct 23

VIJAYAWADA: The first meeting of the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) Joint Action Committee will be held in Rajamahendravaram on October 23. The objective of the meeting is to strategise and accelerate political activities in the State against the YSRC government. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will preside over the meeting, said sources.

Both the TDP and the JSP announced the names of leaders to represent the coordination committee. The leaders from both parties will discuss a joint action plan for addressing public issues, the latest political developments, and steps for better coordination between the two parties. The names of leaders from both the TDP and JSP, who will participate in the Joint Action Committee meeting, have already been announced.

As TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case, has been lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, it has been decided to hold the TDP-JSP Joint Action Committee meeting in that city, sources added.

The JSP announced the names of Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, party vice-president B Mahender Reddy, presidents of combined East Godavari and West Godavari districts Kandula Durgesh and Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao and general secretary Palavalasa Yeshaswi and Bommidi Nayakar as the members of the committee.

The TDP members include party State president K Atchannaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Payyavula Keshav, Pithani Satyanarayana and Tangirala Soumya. Though an ally of the BJP-led NDA, Pawan Kalyan announced the alliance with TDP after the arrest of Naidu in the APSSDC case to defeat the YSRC in the ensuing elections.

