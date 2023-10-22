Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Name tribal varsity after Alluri’s aides, says youth panel

Jana Sena Party Narsipatnam constituency incharge Rajana Veera Surya Chandra said the tribal university should be named after the tribal leaders, who fought against the British.

A statue of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju'

A statue of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju' (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Yuvajana Jatiya Sangham has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike if the Central Tribal University is not named after revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju’s close aides Gantam Dora and Gam Mallu Dora.

Sangham national president Padala Veerabhadra Rao on Saturday said they observed a protest at Alluri Memorial Park at Krishnadevi Peta demanding naming of the university after the tribal freedom fighters. In Telangana, the proposed tribal university was named after Sammakka Sarakka. Similarly, the tribal university in the State should be named after Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora, he said. Rao threatened that he would go on an indefinite fast if the government failed to concede the demand.

Jana Sena Party Narsipatnam constituency incharge Rajana Veera Surya Chandra said the tribal university should be named after the tribal leaders, who fought against the British. Former Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao during his visit to Krishnadevi Peta for Alluri’s birth anniversary announced `66 lakh for the development of Alluri Memorial Park. However, not even a rupee has been released till now for the park development, he said.

Even Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora during his visit to Krishnadevi Peta, announced that it will be developed as a tourism park. But no steps have been initiated to develop the park, he deplored. Scions of Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora also demanded that the university be named after the two freedom fighters.

