Goddess glows in Sri Durga Devi avatar atop Indrakeeladri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 80,000 pilgrims from various places thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) to have darshan of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga from 4 am to 11 pm, atop Indrakeeladri on the eighth day of Dasara festivities, on Sunday.

According to Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga Devi was adorned in the avatar of Sri Durga Devi on the occasion of ashwayuja shuddha ashtami. Anticipating the rush on Sunday, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees such as sufficient water packets, butter milk packets and others.

Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned

in Durga Devi avatar on the eighth

day of Dasara festivities atop

Indrakeladri in Vijayawada on

Sunday | Express

Civil supplies minister Karumuru Nageswara Rao, High Court justices KLNS Chakravarthy and B Krishna Mohan, Krishna and NTR principal district judge Aruna Sarika, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and others visited the temple and offered special prayers to the Goddess.

After performing the rituals, temple priests and police allowed the devotees for darshan of Goddess Durga Devi, seen fiercely holding weapons such as sword, spear, chakra and tiger as her vehicle. Durga Devi symbolises victory over evil as she killed the demon Durgamudu or Durgasura.

Collector S Dilli Rao and other officials monitored the queue lines where a few devotees raised complaint that police are giving priority to VIPs and their seniors, while the the common public, despite having Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshan tickets, are ignored.

“I have a Rs 500 special darshan ticket and it took me more than two hours to complete the darshan,” claimed a devotee from Hyderabad M Bharat Kumar. Also, a few women devotees expressed their dissatisfaction over the police department for roping men staff at the sanctum sanctorum. “They are indiscriminately pushing the pilgrims, both women and children,” a woman devotee rued.

On the other hand, temple officials are making elaborate arrangements for the celestial swan boat ride of Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi on Monday evening for Teppotsavam, to mark the grand culmination of Dasara festivities. Engineering officials along with Irrigation department officials conducted a trial run on Krishna river. Special arrangements have been made for devotees to witness the spectacular swan boat ride.

Due to various reasons, we could not perform Teppotsavam for the past three years, said the NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, adding that very few people will be allowed inside the boat and ghat.On the last day of Dasara festivities, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga would be adorned into two Alankarams—Sri Mahishasura Mardani Devi (from 4 am to 12 noon) and Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi (from 2 pm to 11 pm).

Sri Mahishaura Mardhini Avatar

Sri Mahishasura Mardhini Devi is considered to be the most ‘ugra avataram’ (fiery form) of all her avatars. As she killed demon Mahisha on Navami, it is known as Maharnavami. The ‘Chandi Saptasati’ states that Sri Mahalakshmi Devi with ‘ashthadasa bhujas’ (eighteen hands) killed Mahishasura and manifested in the same form at Indrakeeladri.

And over a period of time, she became popular as Kanaka Durga. In this attire, she holds a trisula, a trident, in her hand, and rides a lion. Mahishasura Mardhini, in this appearance, has the powers of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara and armed with different kinds of weapons, fought fiercely for nine days. Legend says Mahishasura, the king of demons defeated Indra and began torturing everyone.

Canara Bank donates bus to Durga temple

Canara Bank representatives donated a bus to the Durga temple under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities on Sunday. Collector inaugurated the bus and appreciated bank circle manager P Ravi Varma

Deity to appear as Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi today

The presiding deity Kanaka Durga will adorn Sri Raja Rajeswari avatar today from 2 pm to 11 pm. The Goddess will be seen sitting on the throne, holding ‘Ikshu khanda’ (sugarcane) in one hand and giving blessings to devotees with the other in ‘abhaya mudra’ (no fear). It is believed that she whips those who are wicked and arrogant to others

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: More than 80,000 pilgrims from various places thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) to have darshan of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga from 4 am to 11 pm, atop Indrakeeladri on the eighth day of Dasara festivities, on Sunday. According to Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga Devi was adorned in the avatar of Sri Durga Devi on the occasion of ashwayuja shuddha ashtami. Anticipating the rush on Sunday, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees such as sufficient water packets, butter milk packets and others. Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in Durga Devi avatar on the eighth day of Dasara festivities atop Indrakeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday | ExpressCivil supplies minister Karumuru Nageswara Rao, High Court justices KLNS Chakravarthy and B Krishna Mohan, Krishna and NTR principal district judge Aruna Sarika, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and others visited the temple and offered special prayers to the Goddess.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After performing the rituals, temple priests and police allowed the devotees for darshan of Goddess Durga Devi, seen fiercely holding weapons such as sword, spear, chakra and tiger as her vehicle. Durga Devi symbolises victory over evil as she killed the demon Durgamudu or Durgasura. Collector S Dilli Rao and other officials monitored the queue lines where a few devotees raised complaint that police are giving priority to VIPs and their seniors, while the the common public, despite having Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshan tickets, are ignored. “I have a Rs 500 special darshan ticket and it took me more than two hours to complete the darshan,” claimed a devotee from Hyderabad M Bharat Kumar. Also, a few women devotees expressed their dissatisfaction over the police department for roping men staff at the sanctum sanctorum. “They are indiscriminately pushing the pilgrims, both women and children,” a woman devotee rued. On the other hand, temple officials are making elaborate arrangements for the celestial swan boat ride of Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi on Monday evening for Teppotsavam, to mark the grand culmination of Dasara festivities. Engineering officials along with Irrigation department officials conducted a trial run on Krishna river. Special arrangements have been made for devotees to witness the spectacular swan boat ride. Due to various reasons, we could not perform Teppotsavam for the past three years, said the NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, adding that very few people will be allowed inside the boat and ghat.On the last day of Dasara festivities, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga would be adorned into two Alankarams—Sri Mahishasura Mardani Devi (from 4 am to 12 noon) and Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi (from 2 pm to 11 pm). Sri Mahishaura Mardhini Avatar Sri Mahishasura Mardhini Devi is considered to be the most ‘ugra avataram’ (fiery form) of all her avatars. As she killed demon Mahisha on Navami, it is known as Maharnavami. The ‘Chandi Saptasati’ states that Sri Mahalakshmi Devi with ‘ashthadasa bhujas’ (eighteen hands) killed Mahishasura and manifested in the same form at Indrakeeladri. And over a period of time, she became popular as Kanaka Durga. In this attire, she holds a trisula, a trident, in her hand, and rides a lion. Mahishasura Mardhini, in this appearance, has the powers of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara and armed with different kinds of weapons, fought fiercely for nine days. Legend says Mahishasura, the king of demons defeated Indra and began torturing everyone. Canara Bank donates bus to Durga temple Canara Bank representatives donated a bus to the Durga temple under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities on Sunday. Collector inaugurated the bus and appreciated bank circle manager P Ravi Varma Deity to appear as Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi today The presiding deity Kanaka Durga will adorn Sri Raja Rajeswari avatar today from 2 pm to 11 pm. The Goddess will be seen sitting on the throne, holding ‘Ikshu khanda’ (sugarcane) in one hand and giving blessings to devotees with the other in ‘abhaya mudra’ (no fear). It is believed that she whips those who are wicked and arrogant to others Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp