13 major foreign startups planning to invest in India: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said that India has incredible potential and offers opportunities globally. Participating as a chief guest in the 11th graduation ceremony at Vignan’s University on Monday, she said that 13 prominent foreign startup companies are planning to invest in India. Remarkably, all their products will be manufactured in India and exported abroad, she added.

The Minister highlighted that students are not limited to employment in software and IT companies but are encouraged to pursue research in areas such as new materials, rare minerals, material science, drone technology, and natural gas technology.

Pointing out that the current education system emphasises STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) to support these goals, Nirmala Sitharaman also noted the country’s achievements in space exploration, citing ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission and the government’s commitment to launching a manned mission by 2040.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy encouraged students to seize these opportunities and regarded this moment as a remarkable platform to commemorate their intellectual and academic endeavours, as well as their professional accomplishments, alongside their loved ones and supporters.

Subbarao Pavuluri, founder of Ananth Technologies, Hyderabad; SP Vasireddy, executive chairman of Vimta Labs Limited, Hyderabad; Indian chess player Koneru Hampi, were awarded honorary doctorates. A total of 1,820 students were awarded degrees.

Head of Vignan’s Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah emphasised the importance of unwavering determination and persistence in the face of obstacles as students embark on their journey into society with their degrees.

