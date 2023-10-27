Ryots in a fix as groundwater depletes in Andhra Pradesh

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not just depletion of water levels in reservoirs and lack of rains, but also the fast depleting groundwater levels are worrying the farmers in the State. In absence of rains and irrigation water, farmers are depending on groundwater for Rabi, but the sinking groundwater table is now worrying them.

The average groundwater levels, which witnessed a dip of 1.07 metres below ground level (MBGL) by July end this year, dipped further by end of September. Average groundwater levels in the State compared to September 2022 are 1.88 MBGL less by the end of September.

Experts point out that with large deficit rainfall recorded in the month of October, the groundwater levels will deplete further, which is a cause of concern. Central Water Commission (CWC) reports indicated that water-levels in reservoirs not just in Andhra Pradesh but across South India are not encouraging.

As per the statistics available from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information Management System (APWRIMS), 23 out of 26 districts in the State have recorded depletion in groundwater level. East Godavari district recorded a staggering depletion of 9.62 MBGL, compared to the previous year. As per the data, by the end of September 2022, groundwater in East Godavari was available at a depth of 13.2 MBGL on average. However, by the end of September this year, the groundwater level had reached 22.82 MBGL.

After East Godavari, Kadapa district recorded the highest depletion of groundwater, that is 4.98 MBGL. Compared to 5.48 MBGL last September, the district has recorded depletion to 10.46 MBGL. Sri Satya Sai district has the third highest depletion of the groundwater at 4.92 MBGL. Last September, groundwater was available at the depths of 5.54 MBGL on average but by the end of September this year, it fell to 10.47 MBGL.

In Annamayya district, the groundwater table depleted by 4.21 MBGL. As against 7.01 MBGL last September, it recorded groundwater at 11.22 MBGL in the district. Palnadu recorded 3.63 MBGL depletion of groundwater levels and Kakinada district recorded 2.34 MBGL depletion.

However, data reveals that three districts showed an increase in groundwater level. Eluru district showed the highest increase of 0.51 MBGL, recording 19.7 MBGL as against 20.22 MBGL last year. Konaseema district witnessed 0.36 MBGL increase and Krishna district witnessed 0.03 MBGL increase in groundwater level.

