15 million people suffer stroke worldwide a year: WHO

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Strokes are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, yet they are widely misunderstood. A data of World Health Organisation reveals that annually, as many as 15 million people worldwide suffer stroke. Of these, five million die and another five million are left permanently disabled.

Few experts believe that making slight changes in daily habits and adopting a healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of brain stroke by 90 per cent.Every year, October 29 is celebrated as World Stroke Day to create awareness among the people about the serious effects of strokes as well as what measures can be taken to minimise the burden of this life-threatening condition.

Emphasising over the need of awareness among the people about the timely detection and treatment of this life-threatening condition, Dr Vijaya, director of Ankineedu Stroke Centre of Lalitha Super Speciality Hospital, and Indian Stroke Association president stated that about 90 per cent of strokes are associated with ten risk factors, including hypertension, heart disease, smoking, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, high cholesterol, obesity, stress, alcohol, and unhealthy diet. These conditions increase the chances of developing clogged arteries or blood clots that can lead to strokes.

“Despite being one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, strokes remain widely misunderstood by people,” she added. Many people think that a stroke is a condition related to the heart. However, it is a condition that affects the brain and its normal functioning too.

A stroke occurs when oxygenated blood that flows to certain parts of the brain is blocked, due to which the brain cells stops functioning, leading to many signs and symptoms like paralysis in some parts of the body, especially face, leg, and arm, and can cause disabilities like mental confusion, difficulty in speaking, headaches, difficulty in walking and many more

Dr Vijaya maintained that regular exercise has been proven to reduce the risk of stroke and adopting a balanced diet can make a significant difference in preventing strokes.Engaging in activities such as meditation, yoga, or regular leisure time pursuits can help alleviate stress levels and ultimately decrease the likelihood of experiencing a stroke. By incorporating these preventive measures into daily routine, the chances of suffering from debilitating stroke can be significantly decreased.

Lalitha Hosp sets up free screening camp

A free stroke screening desk was set up at Lalitha Hospital, and pocket cards were issued to assess the risk of stroke in every individual. Along with this, CME was conducted on stroke management for PG tudents, physicians, and neurologists. A public awareness seminar was held to educate the public on the symptoms of the life-threatening condition

