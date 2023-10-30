Seven persons arrested for assaulting RTC driver in Andhra 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore district police have arrested seven persons on charges of assaulting an RTC driver on October 26. The video of the incident, which took place near Maddurupadu close to Kavali town, surfaced on social media platforms on Friday. Taking the issue on a serious note, police formed special teams to arrest the accused. The arrested have been identified as B Wilson (42), Putta Siva Kumar Reddy (24), Shaik Khajavali (53), Shaik Kaleem (29), Shaik Imtiyaz (35), Shaik Baji (31) and also a 18-year-old individual and all are hailing from various mandals of Nellore district.

SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy disclosed the case details at Umesh Chandra conference hall in Nellore city here on Sunday and said that an APSRTC bus with drivers B Ram Singh and T Srinivasulu, bearing number AP 16 Z 0702, was en route from Bengaluru to Vijayawada and reached Kavali bus station at around 5 pm. The RTC driver, Ram Singh, honked to alert a car in front of the bus near the fish market in town, leading to a heated argument.

A group of four persons from the car also slapped Ram Singh in the town where passersby interfered into the issue and pacified the issue there.“Stringent action will be initiated against the persons who voluntarily cause harm to any government servant. We have arrested the accused within 24 hours after reporting the issue,” said the SP.

