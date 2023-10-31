High Court of Andhra Pradesh reserves verdict in TDP chief’s interim bail plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday reserved its verdict in TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s interim bail petition in the skill development corporation scam case to Tuesday.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said the hearing in the main bail petition will be in accordance with the directions in the interim bail petition case. As directed by the court, APCID officials submitted Naidu’s medical test reports.

Earlier, presenting his arguments on the interim bail petition, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said all facilities are available at the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for conducting medical tests on Naidu. Contending that cataract surgery is not an emergency operation, he said Naidu’s health aliments are not serious, and hence there is no need for an interim bail.

“If released, he might influence the witnesses in the case.”

Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas sought regular bail for Naidu in the case and reiterated that the project was legal and had cabinet approval. Stating that CID has already questioned Naidu, the counsel sought to know what was the need for the extended judicial custody.

As the Additional Advocate General sought time for presenting arguments in the case, the court granted it.

