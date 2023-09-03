Andhra CM lauds ISRO team for solar mission launch

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, the maiden solar mission and wished it would accomplish the mission taking Indian space technology to greater heights.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated ISRO on spectacular success of Aditya-L1. Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, he posted, “Congratulations to ISRO for their remarkable launch of Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Aditya-L1 marks a historic milestone as India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun. This achievement serves as a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology and research.”

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also congratulated ISRO on the occasion and in a message said after the success of Chandrayan and successful conduct of experiments on Moon by Pragyaan Rover, Indian space scientists have now successfully embarked on study of Sun with help of Aditya-L 1 observatory.

“I congratulate ISRO as this is a historic milestone in Indian Space journey,” he said.

