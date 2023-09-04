Single-use paper cups are threat to aquatic life: Study

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Gothenburg has brought attention to an alarming discovery regarding the toxicity of single-use takeaway cups made of paper. The study, titled ‘Single-use takeaway cups of paper are as toxic to aquatic midge larvae as plastic cups’, was published in the esteemed journal Environmental Pollution, shedding light on the potential harm that substances found in paper cups can inflict on delicate aquatic creatures, particularly midge larvae.

Traditionally, paper cups have been considered a more environmentally friendly alternative to their plastic counterparts. However, this study reveals a hidden danger. The research found that the substances present in paper cups, such as dyes, coatings, and other chemicals, can have detrimental effects on aquatic midge larvae, which play a vital role in aquatic ecosystems. In the study, the researchers’ specimen included Chironomous riparius, a midge larva that is considered to be a crucial part of the aquatic food chain, serving as a food source for various organisms.

The researchers left the paper and plastic cups in wet mud and water with the larvae for four weeks. The findings revealed that the plastic and paper cups had detrimental effects on the midge larvae within one week of settling the sample. The longer the sample was kept, the effect was worse. The growth rate of the creatures was comparatively slow. Some even had abnormal body parts.

“We cannot afford only to replace one material, which is plastic cups, with another, which is paper-based products, but rather must reduce consumption and use of single-use products overall,” the study concluded.

PLA resists water & fats

The researchers discovered that paper used in food packaging is coated with bioplastics like polylactide (PLA) to resist water and fats. The PLA doesn’t break down effectively in the environment, especially in water

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Gothenburg has brought attention to an alarming discovery regarding the toxicity of single-use takeaway cups made of paper. The study, titled ‘Single-use takeaway cups of paper are as toxic to aquatic midge larvae as plastic cups’, was published in the esteemed journal Environmental Pollution, shedding light on the potential harm that substances found in paper cups can inflict on delicate aquatic creatures, particularly midge larvae. Traditionally, paper cups have been considered a more environmentally friendly alternative to their plastic counterparts. However, this study reveals a hidden danger. The research found that the substances present in paper cups, such as dyes, coatings, and other chemicals, can have detrimental effects on aquatic midge larvae, which play a vital role in aquatic ecosystems. In the study, the researchers’ specimen included Chironomous riparius, a midge larva that is considered to be a crucial part of the aquatic food chain, serving as a food source for various organisms. The researchers left the paper and plastic cups in wet mud and water with the larvae for four weeks. The findings revealed that the plastic and paper cups had detrimental effects on the midge larvae within one week of settling the sample. The longer the sample was kept, the effect was worse. The growth rate of the creatures was comparatively slow. Some even had abnormal body parts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We cannot afford only to replace one material, which is plastic cups, with another, which is paper-based products, but rather must reduce consumption and use of single-use products overall,” the study concluded. PLA resists water & fats The researchers discovered that paper used in food packaging is coated with bioplastics like polylactide (PLA) to resist water and fats. The PLA doesn’t break down effectively in the environment, especially in water