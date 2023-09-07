Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt may arrest me soon, alleges TDP supremo

It may be noted that this is the first time Naidu spoke on the issue after reports about I-T notices surfaced in the media recently. 

Published: 07th September 2023 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday predicted that the State government would arrest him in a day or two by foisting false cases against him.

This sensational remark by the former Chief Minister comes a day after the APCID decided to launch a probe against him in view of the I-T notice served on him over Rs 118 crore, which the Central agency alleged was part of the kickbacks received by him from infrastructure companies. It may be noted that this is the first time Naidu spoke on the issue after reports about I-T notices surfaced in the media recently. 

Interacting with teachers, lawyers and intellectuals as part of his ‘Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ yatra in Rayadurgam in Anantapur district, the TDP chief hit back at the State government saying it was foisting false cases against him and deploying goons to attack his party men.   

Calling the allegations levelled against him and his party as baseless, Naidu said, “YSRC made an attempt to kill me, while I was passing through Angallu to inspect irrigation projects. Later, the government foisted cases against me under section 307 of IPC. They arrested Challa Babu and mounted pressure on him to sign a confessional statement, which mentioned that attacks took place on my instructions.”

He accused the State government of muzzling the voice of the Opposition. Asserting that he had an unblemished 45-year-long political career, the Opposition leader said that he feared no one.“The government has been threatening me with cases for the last two days. Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had ordered 26 inquiries against me but no evidence was found,” Naidu said while addressing a public meeting in Kalyandurg later in the evening.

