Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in alleged corruption case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyal on Saturday early hours in connection with the alleged fraud in Skill Development Corporation involving approximately Rs. 371 Crores.

APCID officials with a large contingent of police arrived at RK Function Hall, where the TDP chief was staying in his caravan vehicle at around 3 a.m

SPG forces guarding TDP chief did not allow the police citing rules that they can not be allowed to meet Naidu till 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, heated arguments took place between police and TDP leaders, leading to a tense situation

At 6 a.m. police knocked on the doors of Naidu's caravan vehicle and after he got down, police officials served them notice that he was arrested.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) serves arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.



(Video Source: TDP) pic.twitter.com/9AE4Xrdorm — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

The notice served to TDP chief read, " It is to inform you that you have been arrested in Cr No 29/2021, U/s 120 (B), 166, 167,418, 420,465,468,471, 409, 209,109 r/w 34 and 37 of IPC and Sec 2, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988." As he was arrested under non-bailable sections, he was asked to seek bail through court.

Chandrababu Naidu questioned the police officials as to how he could be arrested without any information regarding his involvement in the case.

Nevertheless, the police stated that the arrest is the initial step in the investigation process, and all the details would be provided in the remand report within 24 hours

Later, medical tests were performed on him, before he was finally arrested. He was shifted to Vijayawada in his own convoy by road and will be produced in the ACB court on Saturday evening.

While being shifted to Vijayawada, after his arrest, the TDP chief said, “I have done nothing wrong. They have arrested me without showing any evidence. I asked them to show me if there was any proof. However, they ignored it. My name was not even in the FIR in the case. This is totally wrong."

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted, “For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of the Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people and my motherland.”

45 ఏళ్ళ నా రాజకీయ జీవితం మీద మచ్చ వేయడానికి ఎన్నో కుట్రలు జరిగాయి. కానీ ఎవరివల్లా కాలేదు. ఎందుకంటే నిప్పులా బతికా. తెలుగు ప్రజల బాగు గురించి ఆలోచించడం తప్ప, నాకు మరొక ధ్యాస ఉండదు. ప్రజల గురించి పోరాడుతున్నా కాబట్టే ఈ రోజు ఈ బెదిరింపులు...అక్రమ అరెస్టులు. ఇవి ఏవీ నన్ను, నా ప్రజల… pic.twitter.com/wAbjhWQWBj — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, briefing the media about the arrest, the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) chief N Sanjay said the leader of the opposition and the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu played a crucial role in Rs 371 crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam and asserted that the investigating officials need his custody to uncover more facts in the scam.

He said Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated a conspiracy to misappropriate the funds allocated for skill development programs for unemployed youth in the state. The investigation carried out by CID revealed that Naidu was the principal conspirator behind the entire scheme, who orchestrated the transfer of public funds from the government to private entities via shell companies that happened under his active leadership.

He further said Naidu's arrest was necessary as there are possible chances that he could influence witnesses and the ongoing investigation process. "The entire conspiracy in the scam pointed out the role of Naidu who introduced the corporation and entered MoUs with Siemens company. Later, Naidu hatched plans to siphon off the money using shell companies. His role was established and will be presented before the ACB special court in Vijayawada," CID chief Sanjay told TNIE.

Sanjay further said special teams will go to the USA and UAE to arrest the absconding accused in the scam. He said Naidu's personal assistant P Srinivasa Rao and other accused left the country soon after they received notices. "We took all necessary precautions to avoid the accused being absconding and arrested Naidu following due process" he added.

What is the APSSDC Scam all about:

The APSSDC was established in 2016 during the former TDP government in Andhra Pradesh. The program focused primarily on the empowerment of unemployed youth by providing skill training.

The total cost of the project was around Rs 3,281 crore of which 10% had to be contributed by the State Government.

APSSDC scam involving Rs 241 crore first came to light in 2017 when the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune, registered a case against DesignTech company- those who were responsible for setting up skill development centres under APSSDC- which later found the accused had raised fake bills through various shell companies.

The GST officials noticed that the amount was further diverted to other associated shell companies by raising fake invoices. The same was identified when Siemens- another institution involved with the project- conducted an internal investigation into the irregularities and concluded that funds from the APSSDC were diverted by DesignTech by giving a subcontract to PVSP IT Skills and then to other companies without providing any service or supplying goods.

Based on the complaint filed by the present APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy, the CID registered a case under Sections 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 409, 201, 109, r/w 120 (B) of the IPC and Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 accusing the role of as many 26 persons, including some government officials in the scam.

The investigating agency reportedly found that the APSSDC had entered the agreement without mentioning the percentage of grants-in-aid by SIEMENS and DesignTech. The agreement was signed by Ghanta Subbarao on behalf of APSSDC and Soumyadri Shekhar Bose alias Suman Bose, former MD of SISW, and Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, MD of DesignTech.

The APSSDC released Rs 371 crore to DesignTech in advance even though the other side provided neither services nor began any work even before identifying the educational institutions. Interestingly, the Finance Department reportedly raised objections at this stage but the funds were released anyway under a false claim that the grant-in-aid/kind will expire if the money was not released.

In the complaint to CID, it was alleged that public funds worth Rs 241 crore were swindled by the shell companies by raising fake invoices and cheating the government. The former managing director of APSSDC Ghanta Subba Rao, former director K Lakshminarayana and other officials were accused of colluding with the private companies flouting the rules under the GO Ms. No 47 and causing a loss of Rs 241 crore to the government exchequer

According to the government order, the estimated cost of the project would be Rs 3,356 crore (approximately) of which the technology partners would have to meet 90% of the cost as ‘Grant-in-Kind’ and the State government should bear the remaining 10%.

Contrary to the GO, a tripartite agreement was prepared in such a way that in contravention of the letter and spirit, Rs 371 crore was released in five spells by bringing the new concept of ‘Grant-in-Kind’, violating the general finance rules and the Central Vigilance Commission guidelines even before the skill development institutions were set up.

In December 2021, AP CID arrested three persons -- Soumyadri Shekhar Bose alias Suman Bose, former managing director of SIEMENS Industry Software (India) Private Limited, Vikas Vinayak Khanvalkar, chairman and managing director of Pune-based DesignTech System Limited and Mukul Agarwal, chief operating officer, Skiller Enterprises India Private Limited.

The then-principal secretary (finance) raised objections in the note on the file and subsequently the then Chief Secretary reportedly directed that the funds be released as desired by the Chief Minister.

During the probe, CID officials found out that Siemens Industry Software India and Design Tech had not spent a single rupee from their resources on the project. The CID then served notices after one of the accused in the scam expressed willingness to turn approver. Similarly, three other IAS officers had also given their deposition that the then government had released funds without calling a tender owing to ‘political pressure’.

