RTI Act, a powerful tool to maintain transparency in system: AP Governor 

The Governor congratulated the National Federation of Information Commissions in India.

Published: 10th September 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

AP Governor

AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Calling the RTI Act, 2005 a landmark legislation enacted by the Parliament, Governor  S Abdul Nazeer said that it is a powerful tool that allows people to access the information held by the government.

Speaking at the 28th Board of Governors & 12th annual general body meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Governor said that the RTI Act aims to ensure maximum transparency in the functioning of Government at all levels.

“It has significantly contributed to promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in the country’s governance. It enables citizens to exercise their right to know and hold public authorities accountable for their actions,” he said.

The enactment of the RTI Act in India was a significant decision as it has recognised and reaffirmed the citizens’ fundamental right to information and provided a legal framework to access information held by public authorities, thereby, empowering individuals to exercise their right to know and be informed about government activities. The Governor congratulated the National Federation of Information Commissions in India.

