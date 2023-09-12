Chandrababu Naidu spends a quiet day in Rajamahendravaram central jail

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam and lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, began his first day in the prison with yoga and exercise on Monday.

Later, he read some newspapers and went through medical check-up. As per the ACB court order, the jail authorities allowed home-cooked food. Naidu, undertrial prisoner No 7691, had fruit salad and black coffee as breakfast. After noon, he was served brown rice, pulkas, ladies finger fry, paneer butter curry and curd as lunch.

The septuagenarian was given a special room in Sneha Block in the historic jail as he enjoys Z+ category security. However, NSG commandos were not allowed into the jail as per the prison manual. The jail authorities had posted five wardens at Naidu’s room as security.

As he was brought to the central jail from Vijayawada after midnight, Naidu seemed to be tired. He went to the bed around 2 am. He had a sound sleep for nearly six hours. As there is no dress code for undertrial prisoners, Naidu was allowed to wear his usual dress, an official source said.

The scheduled mulakat of Naidu with his wife Bhuvaneshwari, son Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani was cancelled as they failed to turn up for the reasons not known.

The East Godavari district Police have tightened security at the central jail. Several check posts have been set up in the vicinity of the jail and installed CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of public.

There are about 2,000 prisoners and undertrials in the one of the largest jails in the country spread over 196 acres.

The news of Naidu’s arrival has caused curiosity among prisoners and several of them wanted to have a glimpse of the former Chief Minister.

But the central jail authorities have taken enough precautions to ensure that no one moves within the vicinity of Sneha Block, the source added.



