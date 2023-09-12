Food incubation centre to be launched at IIT-Tirupati

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: In a big boost to the food processing sector in the State, the AP Food Processing Society (APFPS) and IIT-Tirupati are collaborating to launch a state-of-the-art incubation centre with Rs 2.60 crore grant from the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. The incubation centre is set to be operational from October in Tirupati.

According to senior officials of APFPS, the buildings have been constructed and equipment have been installed. The objective is to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation in the food processing sector. The incubation centre serves as a dynamic platform for empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation in the food processing industry, which is one of the priority sectors of the State government. Officials said that the core of this pioneering venture is the cutting-edge process lines designed to support entrepreneurs in their journey of turning agriculture produce into value-added products. These include-- tomato process line, mango process line and lemon process line.

All these three horticulture crops are extensively cultivated in Rayalseema and south Andhra region.

Tomato process line segment has three sub-lines-- tomato crush, rasam and bhath powder. The tomato crush process line has been crafted to produce puree, a fundamental ingredient for different culinary creations. Tomato rasam and bhath powder process lines would create spice mixes, essential for traditional South Indian dishes.

Mango Process Line segment has four sub-lines. Fortified Mango Bar, which is designed to manufacture nutrient-packed snack bars, by blending mango pulp with nuts, seeds and fortifications. Dried mango slices is another sub-line, which is tailored for producing dehydrated mango slices, a favourite snack among consumers. Mango beverages line is engineered to create a spectrum of mango-based beverages, including mango juice, nectar and fruit drinks. Carbonated mango beverages line is crafted to produce effervescent mango-flavoured drinks.

Lemon process line has two sub-lines, such as dehydrated whole lime line tailored to produce dehydrated lime slices, a versatile ingredient used in snacks and various other dishes, and carbonated lime beverages line, which is engineered to manufacture beverages infused with lime flavour.

The focus of the incubation centre will be on nurturing the food processing entrepreneurs by providing customised training and guidance tailored to their specific processing lines and product offerings, by providing round-the-clock access to the incubation centre’s infrastructure and equipment. Officials said that well known experts in their respective fields will provide mentorship and technical guidance, while the incubation centre itself will facilitate market linkages, connecting entrepreneurs with potential buyers, distributors and retailers. The entire operations of the incubation centre, including facility management, procurement and logistics will be spot on , they asserted.

