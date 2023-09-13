AP's Piduguralla station to get Rs 19.33-crore facelift under the Amrit Bharat Scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Piduguralla railway station will soon undergo a significant facelift with a budget of Rs 19.33 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.The station, located between Vijayawada and Hyderabad railway line, sees a significant number of trains passing through it including those from Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Howrah to Chennai, Secunderabad to Tirupati, and more. More than 2,000 passengers regularly commute through this station.

The existing amenities were no longer sufficient to accommodate the increasing number of passengers due to lack of renovations for a long time. In response to the concerns raised by local MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and MP Lavu Srikirishna Devarayulu, the railway officials have included Piduguralla railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on August 6. As a result, the tender process has been completed and the construction work will commence soon.

“The redevelopment will focus on providing modern passenger amenities, improved traffic circulation, inter-modal integration, and other facilities. The development plans include enhancing traffic circulation, beautification of the circulating area, aesthetically pleasing entrance porches, high-level platforms, platform covers, renovated interiors, upgraded toilets and waiting hall, new furniture, 12m wide central foot over bridges with ramps, and improved second entry including the station building,” said M Raakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur Division. Overall, the facelift of Piduguralla railway station will significantly enhance the passenger experience and cater to the growing needs of the commuters.

