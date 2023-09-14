Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jaahnavi Kandula death: AP CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking help with case

Reddy was referring to the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student from the state, who was hit by a speeding police car responding to an emergency call on January 23, 2023.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jahnavi Kandula was a native of Kambaluru camp village in Kowthalam mandal in Kurnool. (Photo | X )

Jahnavi Kandula was a native of Kambaluru camp village in Kowthalam mandal in Kurnool. (Photo | X )

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to intervene and communicate with his American counterpart to probe the circumstances leading to a Telugu student's death in the US and a subsequent video clip belittling the deceased.

Reddy was referring to the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student from the state, who was hit by a speeding police car responding to an emergency call on January 23, 2023.

"I request you to personally intervene in this matter by communicating with your counterpart in the United States and urging for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident," said Reddy in the letter.

He said it is important to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served, and also asked the minister to take up this issue with America's ambassador to India.

READ HERE | US cop caught on tape laughing over AP girl’s death in accident; probe launched

Meanwhile, Kandula's grandfather Suribabu told PTI that the case is being overseen by his relatives in the US, along with support of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Kandula was pursuing a masters degree in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

Her death grabbed the headlines now after a video went viral in which American police personnel are heard saying Kandula's life was of 'limited value'.

Kandula hailed from Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Outrage in US over death of Indian student; US govt assures prompt action and investigation

KTR’s message to MEA

Meanwhile, Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said “he was deeply disturbed and extremely saddened by the reprehensible  comments of a police officer of the SPD.”“I request the @USAmbIndia to take up the matter with US  authorities and deliver justice to the family of Jaahnavi.  I request @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up the matter with his counterpart,” he posted on X.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaahnavi Kandula Seattle Indian student death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp