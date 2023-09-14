MEIL builds three of 17 new medical colleges in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first batch of aspiring MBBS students will begin attending classes at five of the 17 newly constructed government medical colleges, from this academic year. In the last century, only 11 medical colleges were established in the southern state, beginning with the King George Hospital established in Vizag in 1923. These new colleges are set to transform the State’s medical education and healthcare sector, especially in rural areas.

Three of the five medical colleges to be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 15 were built by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).MEIL has readied the three medical colleges in Rajahmundry, Eluru and Machilipatnam. These colleges have spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, libraries, auditoriums, accommodation facilities for boys and girls, and teaching staff. Each college has an intake capacity of 150 students.

In addition to this, MEIL is also readying infrastructure for medical education and healthcare in Piduguralla, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapally, Anantapur, Penugonda, Tirupati, Amalapuram and Palakollu.

