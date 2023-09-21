Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chaos in Andhra Pradesh Assembly over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

The House witnessed some anxious moments with the treasury and Opposition members rushing towards each other.

Published: 21st September 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

TDP MLAs walk up to the Well of the Assembly, protesting against the arrest of former CM and party president N Chandrababu Naidu.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Assembly session started on a stormy note on Thursday with the TDP
members rushing to the Podium and raising slogans against the arrest of their leader and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu demanding a debate on the issue. The House witnessed some anxious moments with the treasury and Opposition members rushing towards each other.

As soon as the session began, TDP members demanded a short-notice discussion on the 'illegal' arrest of Naidu. Legislative Affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath said they are ready for a debate on Naidu's arrest and wanted the Opposition members to allow the House to run smoothly. The TDP members rushed
to the podium holding placards and raised slogans disrupting the proceedings. The TDP members hurled the papers at the Speaker's Chair.

Water resources development minister Ambati Rambabu said the TDP members are behaving in an objectionable manner and are provoking them to respond in the same manner. Amid the chaos, Hindupur MLA and film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna twirled his moustache in an aggressive manner to which Rambabu asked Balakrishna to show his heroics in movies. Minister Meruga Nagarjuna and some other members also rushed to the Podium and with tempers running high, Speaker Tammineni Sitharam urged TDP members to return to their sets with folded hands. As they did not budge, the Speaker adjourned the House.

