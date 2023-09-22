Anti Corruption Bureau special Court grants two-day custody of Chandrababu Naidu to CID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court in Vijayawada granted two-day custody of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) in connection with the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam on Friday. Naidu is presently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Prison.

ACB special court judge BSV Himabindu pronounced the order soon after the quash petition filed by Naidu in the High Court was dismissed.

Earlier in the day, judge Himabindu spoke to Naidu through video conference and took his opinion on CID custody. After speaking to Naidu for a few minutes, she extended his judicial remand for two days till September 24.

It may be recalled that the CID filed a petition seeking five-day custody of Naidu soon after the latter was sent to judicial remand for investigation into the money transactions in the scam.

Judge Himabindu heard the arguments of both the parties on Wednesday and reserved the orders Thursday but postponed the matter to Friday taking into consideration that the quash petition filed by Naidu was pending before the High Court.

When Judge Himabindu asked where Naidu would be questioned, the CID informed that they would shift Naidu to Vijayawada or Rajahmundry regional office for which the defence counsel raised serious objections and expressed concern over Naidu's safety. After discussing with both parties, judge Himabindu instructed CID officials to question Naidu in jail.

The court asked the CID to video record the investigation process and submitted the same in a sealed cover. Naidu's counsel would be present during the questioning by the CID. The court also asked the investigation agency to question Naidu between 9.30 am to 5 pm. Naidu will be questioned on Saturday and Sunday.

