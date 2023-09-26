Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh made accused in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

Chandrababu Naidu, the then Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Ponguru Narayana, and others are accused in the case.

Published: 26th September 2023 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary and son of Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh has been made accused no 14 in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case being probed by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID).

The CID on Tuesday filed a memo with the court stating that Lokesh has been added as an accused in the case.

The court is scheduled to hear the petition filed by the CID for a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant against TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati IRR case.

Chandrababu Naidu, the then Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Ponguru Narayana, and others are accused in the case.

The CID alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayan, and others had changed the original design of the Amaravati IRR to benefit some TDP leaders.

The CID registered cases under various Sections of IPC as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act in April last year.

Chandrababu Naidu is presently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in connection with the an alleged scam related to the AP State Skill Development scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Amaravati Inner Ring Road N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp