TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh made accused in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary and son of Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh has been made accused no 14 in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case being probed by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID).

The CID on Tuesday filed a memo with the court stating that Lokesh has been added as an accused in the case.

The court is scheduled to hear the petition filed by the CID for a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant against TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati IRR case.

Chandrababu Naidu, the then Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Ponguru Narayana, and others are accused in the case.

The CID alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister P Narayan, and others had changed the original design of the Amaravati IRR to benefit some TDP leaders.

The CID registered cases under various Sections of IPC as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act in April last year.

Chandrababu Naidu is presently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in connection with the an alleged scam related to the AP State Skill Development scheme.

