'ISRO supports space science research in universities'

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) actively supports space science research in universities and research institutions on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee for Space Science (ADCOS),” said ISRO Atmospheric and Space Science Avionics and Checkout Division Deputy Head P Pradeep Kumar.

He delivered a lecture on “Payloadyaan: Overview and Operations of Payloads and More” at GITAM Deemed to be University, jointly organised by the GITAM Career Guidance Centre and EECE department here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the recent initiatives and ongoing projects are providing exciting opportunities to attract young research scientists and students to the space science arena.

He mentioned that considerable interest and expertise have been generated, and proposals have come in from scientists and students for new missions. He briefed about the crucial aspects of Chandrayaan-3 and said that spacecraft payload design is a crucial aspect of any space mission, particularly the process of designing the specific instruments, sensors, experiments, or payloads that a spacecraft carries and operates in space.

He explained that payloads have proven to be a valuable and essential tool for exploring and understanding space and that payload design requires skills in engineering, science, and technology, as well as the ability to balance the objectives, constraints, and risks of the payload and the mission. He elaborated on various space experiments, particularly Chandrayaan-3, Aditya Mission, and Gaganyaan. He further added that the space research will help to improve agriculture, weather forecasting, public health, public safety, surveying and mapping of land, and environmental issues.

He advised the students to participate in space research for the development of the nation.GITAM School of Technology Director K. Nagendra Prasad, EECE department head GB Seventhline, GITAM Competence Development Director Dr.Rosina Mathew, Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) Director Vamsi were present.

