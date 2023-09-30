Canadian experts inspect Tirupati airport

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A team of representatives from Canadian Aviation visited the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta on Thursday to assess the feasibility of setting up of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre.The team inspected the airport and discussed with Tirupati M P Dr M Gurumurthy at his office in Tirupati city regarding the venture. During this meeting, the MP underscored the importance of aligning Tirupati city and Tirupati district development with the directives of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Canadian aviation team is preparing to submit their proposals to the Centre for the establishment of the MRO centre. The project could materialise within six months.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) floated a tender for leasing of land for establishing MRO facility on Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBOMT) basis at site-2 of Tirupati airport,”said the MP. The Aviation Ministry identified sites for implementation of MRO at eight airports across the country. However, it was proposed to take up the works at Tirupati airport in the second phase.

