Andhra Pradesh BJP MP Ramesh’s entry makes Anakapalle contest intense

However, the BJP had forgone Vizianagaram for Rajampeta, from where former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy is in the fray as the BJP nominee. BJP MPs CM Ramesh and GVL Narasimha Rao, and several other leaders aspired for Anakapalle seat. But the BJP leadership had decided to field Ramesh from Anakapalle. The choice of Ramesh had triggered discontent among local BJP leaders, who ‘expressed’ their resentment at the party’s internal meeting.

On the other hand, the YSRC had also made several U-turns in candidate selection. The YSRC had appointed Pilla Rama Kumari as party coordinator for the Lok Sabha constituency replacing sitting MP initially. But the YSRC held back the announcement at the last minute to see, who would be fielded by the tripartite alliance from the Lok Sabha constituency. Ultimately, it zeroed in on Mutyala Naidu, who had started his campaign in Madugula Assembly constituency. He reportedly agreed to contest from Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat on condition that his daughter Anuradha should be given Madugula Assembly seat. And the YSRC leadership had agreed to it.

Now, the battlelines are drawn and Ramesh and Mutyala Naidu are set to lock horns. The JSP has fielded strong candidates in three of the seven Assembly segments, which it got as part of the alliance. The TDP has a strong presence in the remaining four constituencies. The BJP seems to be banking on all these, besides the Modi factor to win the seat.

The YSRC, which is banking on the clean image of Mutyala Naidu, and also its flagship programmes, is trying to raise the bogie of non-local against the tripartite alliance candidate. However, whether will it cut the ice with the electorate has to be seen, observed a political analyst.