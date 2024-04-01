AP minister Botcha demands NDA to clarify stand on VSP privatisation

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday demanded the NDA to roll back its proposal to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant before its leaders begin their election campaign in North Andhra.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said leaders of the TDP, JSP and BJP have no right to visit the region without clarifying their stance of the privatisation of VSP.

Asserting that the YSRC has given top priority to leaders from Backward Classes (BCs) during seat allocation, he highlighted that the ruling party gave tickets to BCs in all Lok Sabha seats in North Andhra. “On the other hand, the TDP has not allocated adequate seats to these sections. The NDA partners, too, have not ensured social justice in the seat allocation,” he noted.