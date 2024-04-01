Capital question, infra development & caste equations may determine LS polls outcome in AP

GUNTUR: For the second time after 1999, Guntur West Assembly constituency is set to get a woman legislator with the ruling YSRC nominating sitting Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini and the TDP fielding Piduguralla Madhavi for the segment. Notably, Sankkayala Aruna contested from TDP in 1999 and became the first woman MLA of the constituency.
The political scenario changed after the YSRC appointed health minister and BC leader Vidadala Rajini as the constituency in-charge with a strategy to influence women voters, a majority in the segment that has dominant BC and Kapu voters.
The TDP had earlier considered nominating an NRI for the constituency, but later chose Madhavi, who is also from the BC community.
In 2019, TDP candidate Maddali Giridhar had won the seat, but joined the YSRC soon after the elections.
While the TDP is confident of securing a hat-trick, the YSRC is strategising to wrest the seat from the Opposition party. It is pertinent to note that the TDP has won the segment five times since it was founded in 1982. The party has a strong hold in the constituency with the support of the Kamma community.
In 2019, the TDP polled 41.5% votes, YSRC gained 38% and JSP secured 12% votes. As the yellow party has forged an alliance with the JSP and BJP, it is optimistic about securing victory in the segment.
Both leaders have stepped up electioneering and are conducting meetings with BC leaders to gain their support. They are also conducting division-wise meetings and door-to-door campaigns.
The YSRC is highlighting the development works completed in the last five years, including construction of roads with `400 crore, renovation of parks, set up of 17 new UPHCs, development plans for PVK Naidu Market and uplift of slum areas in the constituency to seek public mandate.
However, key concerns related to the capital of the State, the recent water contamination, street dog menace and the road widening works are likely to sway the poll outcome.
While some people have lauded the YSRC for developing infrastructure, others lamented that the State was left without a capital even almost 10 years after bifurcation.
A retired government employee and resident of AT Agraharam, A Venkateswara Rao opined, “If only Amaravati was developed as the sole capital of the State, Guntur city would also have been developed. The YSRC government only paid attention to welfare schemes and completely neglected the development of the State. So, I have decided to vote for the NDA to ensure the development of the State and Guntur city as well.”
Pointing out that the street dog menace remains unresolved even after lodging complaints with the local corporator and civic officials, K Ravindra, a catering business owner and resident of Vidyanagar, said, “Incidents of street dogs attacking children have increased in the past few months. We are afraid to even go out in the night as over 20 to 30 stray dogs roam on the streets and chase vehicles. Additionally, the recent water contamination issue is also worrisome.”
On the other hand, V Pullaiah, a street vendor and resident of Gorantla, praised the welfare programmes being implemented by the YSRC.
He expressed that the roads, which were in worse condition due to incomplete UGD works during the TDP government, are much better now. He added that officials and leaders were also available to common people through the Spandana programme.
T Usha Priya, a private school teacher and resident of Koritepadu, opined that Guntur city had developed to a great extent under the YSRC’s tenure. She pointed out that Guntur Municipal Corporation secured 17th rank in Swachh Survekshan, 2023 and got national recognition. “The infrastructure including roads, beautification, greenery have been developed like never before in the city. The renovated parks and walking tracks provide a breath of fresh air for the citizens. So I’ll vote for the YSRCP government for further development of the city,” she added.