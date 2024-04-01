Capital question, infra development & caste equations may determine LS polls outcome in AP

GUNTUR: For the second time after 1999, Guntur West Assembly constituency is set to get a woman legislator with the ruling YSRC nominating sitting Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini and the TDP fielding Piduguralla Madhavi for the segment. Notably, Sankkayala Aruna contested from TDP in 1999 and became the first woman MLA of the constituency.

The political scenario changed after the YSRC appointed health minister and BC leader Vidadala Rajini as the constituency in-charge with a strategy to influence women voters, a majority in the segment that has dominant BC and Kapu voters.

The TDP had earlier considered nominating an NRI for the constituency, but later chose Madhavi, who is also from the BC community.

In 2019, TDP candidate Maddali Giridhar had won the seat, but joined the YSRC soon after the elections.

While the TDP is confident of securing a hat-trick, the YSRC is strategising to wrest the seat from the Opposition party. It is pertinent to note that the TDP has won the segment five times since it was founded in 1982. The party has a strong hold in the constituency with the support of the Kamma community.