Congress confirms five Lok Sabha, 114 assembly candidates for elections in Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila said on Monday that five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly candidates have been confirmed for the ensuing polls in the state.

Sharmila, who is attending the Congress central election committee meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi said these candidates were finalised in the meeting today.

"The names of remaining candidates will be confirmed soon. The first list of candidates could be released tomorrow," said Sharmila in a press release.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.