Free coaching for POLYCET to commence in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: To increase polytechnic admissions, comprehensive training will commence for students preparing for the POLYCET 2024 entrance exam from April 1, announced Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani.

In a release on Sundaay, she revealed that not only students who appeared for the Class X exams in the academic year 2023-2024 but also those who passed the supplementary exams will have the opportunity to receive free training.

Thousands of students have enrolled for free coaching in Government and Private Polytechnics, and interested individuals can contact college principals starting Monday. Classes will be held in 87 government and 182 private polytechnics until April 25. Every student attending these special classes will receive free coaching materials in both Telugu and English, she said.

She outlined the class schedule, with two hours dedicated to mathematics, one hour to physics, and another hour to chemistry, from 9 am to 1 pm.

She stated that to alleviate students’ exam anxiety and boost their confidence, a pre-final entrance exam will be held on April 25.