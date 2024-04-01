Jagan has no sympathy for Backward Classes: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has said a demonic rule is going on in the State and people from every section of the society are its victims.

Participating in the OBC Morcha State executive meeting here on Sunday, she accused Jagan of spewing lies to deceive people, whenever he utters ‘Na BCs, Na SCs, Na STs and Na Minorities’. “It is a mere figurative speech for him, and he has never meant what he said. Do we need a Chief Minister, who has no sympathy for Backward Classes?” she questioned.

The State BJP chief reiterated that Jagan’s rule had put a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh on every individual in Andhra Pradesh. “The YSRC government has pledged assets for raising loans. When questioned, YSRC leaders counter by saying where it is written that the government assets cannot be pledged. How shameful,” she observed.

She mocked Jagan for doing liquor business by ignoring his election promise of implementing total prohibition in the State in a phased manner.

OBC Morcha State president R Gopi Srinivas was present.