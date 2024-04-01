Kadapa set to witness a fierce electoral battle

KADAPA: Both the ruling YSRC and the NDA have announced their candidates for all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, igniting a flurry of political activity in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district. As denial of tickets has resulted in disgruntlement among aspirants, leaders of both the parties have initiated efforts pacify dissidents. Some of prominent leaders have distanced themselves from party activities, while some others have shifted their loyalties.

Confidence seems to be high in the ruling YSRC as it banks on welfare schemes and development programmes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to win people’s trust.

The TDP-JSP-BJP combine is hopeful that the non-split in anti-incumbency vote will benefit it largely in the elections.

The Kadapa district comprises 10 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. The YSRC aims to make a clean sweep. The TDP, JSP and BJP have fielded candidates in their allotted seats.

Kadapa Lok Sabha set is set to witness a tough contest. Sitting YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy is hopeful of a third consecutive win from Kadapa. The TDP has fielded C Bhupesh Reddy against him. In Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has fielded former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy against P Mithun Reddy of YSRC.