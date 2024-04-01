Our target is to end demonic rule of Jagan in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the sole agenda of the tripartite alliance is dethroning the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said his only goal is to change the State administration for the good of people.
Addressing ‘Athmiya Samanvaya Samavesam’ (coordination meeting) with leaders of JSP, TDP and BJP in Pithapuram on Sunday, the JSP chief said he allied unconditionally for the better future of the State. “Normally, it will be hard to forge a tripartite alliance as several hurdles come up in seat sharing, besides dissidence and conflict of interest. However, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine has come into existence without any hitch as the common target is to end the demonic rule of Jagan in the State,” he elaborated.
Pawan Kalyan admitted that the poll pact had left several of his own party leaders disheartened and disappointed as they could not get the opportunity to contest the elections. “But they have sacrificed their seats with a big heart for the greater good of the State,” he said, while pointing out that when the BJP sought more MP seats, his party had sacrificed its share.
“In the TDP, 70-80% of cadre is in favour of the alliance, which made it possible. Just like in 2014, we went unconditionally for the poll pact, though our strength was more when compared to 10 years ago,” he said, and added that it was he who took the initiative to form the alliance to ensure that there is no split in anti-YSRC vote.
Recalling his experience on the way to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested unjustly in the skill development scam case, Pawan Kalyan said he was saddened by the treatment meted out to a leader who created Cyberabad. “I decided to do something and after the meeting, announced that both the parties would contest the election together. As I hoped, the BJP also joined the alliance later. We will chase YSRC out of power,” he asserted.
He hailed TDP leader SVSN Varma’s sacrifice to let him contest from Pithapuram and assured that he would ensure the respect of Varma never gets diminished. On the Election Commission of India’s directive, barring the State government from using volunteers to disburse pensions, he said all three parties should cooperate in the smooth disbursement of social security pensions to the beneficiaries now.
Earlier in the day, the JSP chief performed special pujas to Puruhutika Devi in Pithapuram Shakti Peetham and sought the blessings of the Goddess for the tripartite alliance victory. He also prayed to Sripada Vallabhudu and visited Datta Peetham.
JSP names Vizag South Assembly candidate
On expected lines, the Jana Sena Party announced Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav as the party candidate for Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency. Now, it has to announce candidates for Avanigadda and Palakonda constituencies. Pawan Kalyan also announced a five-member coordination committee for the seats the JSP is contesting in the elections and entrusted the responsibility of Pithapuram constituency to Mareddy Srinivas.