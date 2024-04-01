Our target is to end demonic rule of Jagan in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the sole agenda of the tripartite alliance is dethroning the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said his only goal is to change the State administration for the good of people.

Addressing ‘Athmiya Samanvaya Samavesam’ (coordination meeting) with leaders of JSP, TDP and BJP in Pithapuram on Sunday, the JSP chief said he allied unconditionally for the better future of the State. “Normally, it will be hard to forge a tripartite alliance as several hurdles come up in seat sharing, besides dissidence and conflict of interest. However, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine has come into existence without any hitch as the common target is to end the demonic rule of Jagan in the State,” he elaborated.

Pawan Kalyan admitted that the poll pact had left several of his own party leaders disheartened and disappointed as they could not get the opportunity to contest the elections. “But they have sacrificed their seats with a big heart for the greater good of the State,” he said, while pointing out that when the BJP sought more MP seats, his party had sacrificed its share.

“In the TDP, 70-80% of cadre is in favour of the alliance, which made it possible. Just like in 2014, we went unconditionally for the poll pact, though our strength was more when compared to 10 years ago,” he said, and added that it was he who took the initiative to form the alliance to ensure that there is no split in anti-YSRC vote.