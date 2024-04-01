‘People frustrated with non-local MPs’: YSRCP candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas.

Dr Guduri Srinivas, a noted pulmonologist, who is contesting for the first time from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, exudes confidence of podium finish. Soon after being named as the YSRC candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat, he has commenced his mass contact programme. In an interview with KV Sailendra, Dr Guduri Srinivas claimed that he is getting an overwhelming response from people during his election campaign.

TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s daughter and State BJP chief D Purandeswari is your opponent in the Lok Sabha elections. Will it be a tough fight?

The people of Rajahmundry have been frustrated with ‘Guest MPs’ as the non-local leaders used to visit the constituency seldom after getting elected. Whenever the non-local MPs settled in Hyderabad and other cities visited the constituency, they would always be in a hurry to return home. Now, the voters are wise enough and they would not vote for Purandeswari, a non-local.

What are your prospects of winning the election?

I have full confidence that I will win the seat with comfortable majority. I have good rapport with all the sitting YSRC MLAs and contestants of all seven Assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a charismatic leader and committed for the uplift of the poor and downtrodden. The YSRC government has credited nearly `2.50 lakh crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the last five years in a transparent manner as part of fulfilment of its election promises. The people have immense faith in the YSRC.