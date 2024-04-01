‘People frustrated with non-local MPs’: YSRCP candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas.

Dr Guduri Srinivas, a noted pulmonologist, who is contesting for the first time from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, exudes confidence of podium finish. Soon after being named as the YSRC candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat, he has commenced his mass contact programme. In an interview with KV Sailendra, Dr Guduri Srinivas claimed that he is getting an overwhelming response from people during his election campaign.
TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s daughter and State BJP chief D Purandeswari is your opponent in the Lok Sabha elections. Will it be a tough fight?
The people of Rajahmundry have been frustrated with ‘Guest MPs’ as the non-local leaders used to visit the constituency seldom after getting elected. Whenever the non-local MPs settled in Hyderabad and other cities visited the constituency, they would always be in a hurry to return home. Now, the voters are wise enough and they would not vote for Purandeswari, a non-local.
What are your prospects of winning the election?
I have full confidence that I will win the seat with comfortable majority. I have good rapport with all the sitting YSRC MLAs and contestants of all seven Assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a charismatic leader and committed for the uplift of the poor and downtrodden. The YSRC government has credited nearly `2.50 lakh crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the last five years in a transparent manner as part of fulfilment of its election promises. The people have immense faith in the YSRC.
What are your election promises?
If the people give me an opportunity to serve the constituency, I will strive to get a software park for Rajahmundry, which has got all the necessary infrastructure, besides having immense growth potential.
Is credibility important in politics?
Yes, it matters most. The BJP candidate does not have the credibility as she used to change political parties. Being the daughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, she joined the Congress, and served as a Central minister. After the Congress defeat at the Centre, she quit the party, and joined the BJP, which reflects her hunger for power. Her husband D Venkateswara Rao contested the last Assembly elections on YSRC ticket. After his defeat, he left the YSRC. They have no stability or loyalty. How can people of Rajahmundry, for that matter East Godavari district believe Purandeswari. In the past, the people had a bitter experience with ‘Guest MPs’.
The TDP says the YSRC has done nothing to the State except implementing a few welfare schemes. Is it true?
Our CM Jagan’s endeavour in the areas of education, women empowerment, agriculture, health care and local governance is unparalleled. The TDP has no development agenda, except hunger for power. The people will not believe the BJP, which failed to fulfil the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh at the time of State bifurcation. The TDP-JSP-BJP combine would be defeated for their opportunistic alliance. The YSRC would win all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the elections for its commitment to the people’s welfare and development of the State.