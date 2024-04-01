RTC officials enhance security after vagabonds create flutter at PNBS

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (RTC) have decided to enhance the security at Vijayawada Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), after vagabonds and homeless people attacked two RTC employees recently.

It may be recalled that on the night of March 24, following the complaints from the passengers, the RTC staff along with security personnel launched a drive to send the vagabonds and beggars out of the bus stand. They were sleeping on the benches meant for the passengers, causing inconvenience to travellers. During the drive, around 50 beggars rounded up the RTC staff and reportedly attacked them.

In the incident, RTC traffic inspector Y Srinivas Rao and an outsourcing staffer Sambasiva Rao suffered minor injuries and a case was registered against them in Krishna Lanka police station and took them into custody.

The incident has raised concerns over the passenger safety during night hours and vagabond menace at the India’s largest bus stand.