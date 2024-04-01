TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan of instigating Muslims against pact with BJP

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to provoke Muslims after his party forged an alliance with the BJP, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said it was the TDP government that made Urdu the second language, and set up a finance commission for the minorities.
The TDP government had established Urdu Universities in Hyderabad and Kurnool, and constructed Haj Houses in Hyderabad, Kadapa and Vijayawada. “We implemented Ramzan Tohfa, Dulhan, Videshi Vidya and other schemes, besides performing marriages to nearly 30,000 Muslim youth, he claimed.
Addressing meetings at Markapuram and Bapatla as part of the Praja Galam, he said, “It is my responsibility to do justice to Telugu people and give them a golden future. Now, we are in stone era. My journey is towards a golden era. I will work as a driver. People who board our bus, will reach their destination safely.’’
Naidu said after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he had tried to put the State back on track. “When the State got bifurcated, AP’s per capita income difference with Telangana was 35%. After I became the CM, it came down to 27% in five years. After the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to power in the State, the difference has increased to 45%,” he revealed.
Naidu urged the people to discuss the matter at their houses, tea shops, buses, railway stations, and everywhere regarding the poor condition of the State in the YSRC regime.
“This is not for my benefit, but for the benefit of people and the future of their children. Jagan is saying that he pressed the button in every election meeting. Does Jagan has the courage to reveal how much he transferred through pressing the button, and how much he looted out of it? People should compare and give marks to the party, which benefited them most and which made them suffer,” he said.
Lambasting the YSRC government for failing to execute development projects in the State, he said, “Jagan said he would build three capitals, but he made the State without a capital.”