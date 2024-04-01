TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan of instigating Muslims against pact with BJP

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to provoke Muslims after his party forged an alliance with the BJP, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said it was the TDP government that made Urdu the second language, and set up a finance commission for the minorities.

The TDP government had established Urdu Universities in Hyderabad and Kurnool, and constructed Haj Houses in Hyderabad, Kadapa and Vijayawada. “We implemented Ramzan Tohfa, Dulhan, Videshi Vidya and other schemes, besides performing marriages to nearly 30,000 Muslim youth, he claimed.

Addressing meetings at Markapuram and Bapatla as part of the Praja Galam, he said, “It is my responsibility to do justice to Telugu people and give them a golden future. Now, we are in stone era. My journey is towards a golden era. I will work as a driver. People who board our bus, will reach their destination safely.’’

Naidu said after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he had tried to put the State back on track. “When the State got bifurcated, AP’s per capita income difference with Telangana was 35%. After I became the CM, it came down to 27% in five years. After the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to power in the State, the difference has increased to 45%,” he revealed.